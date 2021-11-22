Comerica Bank Has $3.47 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $178,000.

NYSE CNMD opened at $142.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

