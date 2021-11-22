Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.13 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.