Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Loop Capital

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

