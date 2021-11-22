Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 927,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,141. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

