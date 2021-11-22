Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.