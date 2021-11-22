Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post sales of $188.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.50 million and the highest is $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 785,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,588 shares of company stock valued at $444,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.