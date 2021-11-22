CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

