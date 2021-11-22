Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.5 days.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

