Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,936.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($38.37).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CCH stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The stock had a trading volume of 405,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,428. The firm has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,507.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,580.09.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54). Insiders have bought 478 shares of company stock worth $1,202,216 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

