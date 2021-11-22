CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

