CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.98 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

