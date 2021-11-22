CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 14,000 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider Euan Marshall purchased 14,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £702.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.33. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

