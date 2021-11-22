CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Shares of CMIIU stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

