ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Hits $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $7.54 million and $546,433.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227680 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00085747 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

