Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $38.66 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 446.67%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

