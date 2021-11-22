Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 22,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. 178,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

