Citigroup Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $28.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.