Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

