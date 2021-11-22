Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Brady worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

