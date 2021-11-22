Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. 371,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,523. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

