Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 14th total of 197,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $36,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

CCV stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.