China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 180,520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

LFC stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

