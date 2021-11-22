Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $504.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.75. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.