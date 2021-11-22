Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $54.86. 1,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

