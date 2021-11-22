Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,614. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $148.44.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

