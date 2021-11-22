Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

