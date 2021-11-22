Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. 757,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

