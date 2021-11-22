Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,523. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $118.23 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.