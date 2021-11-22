Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of research firms have commented on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,354.

Shares of CSH.UN traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$11.88. 284,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,609. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 739.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.80. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$13.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,825.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

