Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

HONE stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.