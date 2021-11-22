Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 864,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

