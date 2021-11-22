Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,600 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $179,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV opened at $15.43 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.