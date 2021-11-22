Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 204,121 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Paya worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PAYA. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

PAYA opened at $7.21 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.