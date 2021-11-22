Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 403,035 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 403,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.