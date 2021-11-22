Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,931 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

