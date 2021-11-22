Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,547 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Inseego worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inseego by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Inseego by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

