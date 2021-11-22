Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.