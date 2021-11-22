Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $632.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

