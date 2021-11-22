Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 403,035 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.