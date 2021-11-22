Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $21,751,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,671,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock worth $58,689,120 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.