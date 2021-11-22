CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.69 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,305,154 coins and its circulating supply is 57,978,421 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

