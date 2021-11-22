Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $4,834,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

