Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

CNA stock traded down GBX 1.36 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 66.14 ($0.86). 7,448,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,892,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.10. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

