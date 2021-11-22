Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 13,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

