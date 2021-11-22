Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

