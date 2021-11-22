Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

