Centogene (CNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTG stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $178.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Centogene at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

