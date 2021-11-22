Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 259 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.81).

On Monday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 290 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

CAU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 57 ($0.74). 11,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,145. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.71 million and a PE ratio of -71.25. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

