Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.28. 230,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

