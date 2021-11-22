Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of Celsion worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsion by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

